Super Bowl ad leans hard into American imagery after years of backlash
- Budweiser has launched a new advertisement, 'American Icons', ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl to commemorate its 150th anniversary.
- The commercial features a developing friendship between a Clydesdale horse and a bald eagle, culminating in the brand's patriotic slogan.
- Many viewers have praised the ad, hailing it as one of Budweiser's best and most patriotic commercials in years.
- This new campaign follows a significant backlash three years ago when Budweiser partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
- Mulvaney subsequently accused the brand of failing to publicly support her during the controversy, stating it had severe repercussions for the LGBT+ community.