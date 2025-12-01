NFL announces new musical performances for Super Bowl
- Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones are scheduled to perform during the Super Bowl pregame show.
- Puth will sing the national anthem, Carlile will perform 'America the Beautiful', and Jones will sing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'.
- These performances are set for 8 February at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, ahead of the NFL championship and halftime show.
- Deaf performing artists Fred Beam and Julian Ortiz will provide American Sign Language interpretations for the pregame songs.
- The halftime show by Bad Bunny will feature a historic multilingual signing programme, including Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme.