Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

NFL announces new musical performances for Super Bowl

Bad Bunny teases Super Bowl show
  • Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones are scheduled to perform during the Super Bowl pregame show.
  • Puth will sing the national anthem, Carlile will perform 'America the Beautiful', and Jones will sing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'.
  • These performances are set for 8 February at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, ahead of the NFL championship and halftime show.
  • Deaf performing artists Fred Beam and Julian Ortiz will provide American Sign Language interpretations for the pregame songs.
  • The halftime show by Bad Bunny will feature a historic multilingual signing programme, including Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in