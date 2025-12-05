Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Strictly dancer to perform with beloved special guest during musicals week

Strictly's Alex Kingston breaks down in tears in emotional exit confession
  • McFly's Tom Fletcher is scheduled to dance with Paddington Bear during Strictly Come Dancing's upcoming Musicals Week quarter-final.
  • Fletcher, a former contestant who wrote the music and lyrics for the new Paddington musical, joins other special guests, including the cast of the Olivier Award-winning musical parody, Titanique.
  • The show will feature a new dance relay, a first for the competition, involving the five remaining contestants performing a five-minute routine choreographed by Matt Flint.
  • The relay will see couples like Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon and Karen Carney and Carlos Gu perform routines from various musicals.
  • Doctor Who star Alex Kingston and professional dancer Johannes Radebe were eliminated in the previous episode, with the next shows airing on Saturday at 6:50 pm and Sunday at 7:45 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
