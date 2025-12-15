Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shirley Ballas reveals who she would like to be next Strictly hosts

Strictly's Shirley Ballas reveals celebrities she would like to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman
  • Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed her preferred candidates to replace departing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
  • The duo announced in October that they will leave the show after the current series, having hosted for 21 and 11 years respectively.
  • The “Queen of Latin” expressed her sadness over their exit, stating they had “taken her under their arm” and “showed her the ropes”.
  • She suggested Rylan Clark and Judge Rinder as potential new celebrities to take over presenting the show.
  • Three couples are currently preparing to battle it out for the Strictly crown in the final on Saturday (20 December).
