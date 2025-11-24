Strictly star reveals they ‘almost died’ 20 minutes before live show
- Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas had a terrifying experience backstage just 20 minutes before the Blackpool special.
- She choked on a fishbone that became lodged in her throat, causing her to be unable to breathe.
- The incident occurred on Saturday, 22 November, shortly before the live show.
- Her hairstylist, Jane, performed the Heimlich manoeuvre, successfully dislodging the fishbone and saving her.
- Ballas praised her hairstylist, stating they would have been 'a judge down' if not for her quick actions.