Watch Strictly’s Ross King get emotional following ‘inspiring’ dance

Strictly's Ross King Breaks Down In Tears Following Emotional Loch Lomond Trip
  • Ross King became emotional and shed tears following his Strictly Come Dancing performance on Saturday, 4 October.
  • After dancing to The Proclaimers’ Sunshine on Leith, he told host Tess Daly he aimed to be a “poster boy for older men that can’t dance that want to”.
  • His voice broke as he expressed hope that his participation would inspire others.
  • Earlier in the week, King also became tearful during a trip to Loch Lomond with partner Jowita Przystal, describing himself as a “very proud Scottish person”.
  • Watch the video in full above.
