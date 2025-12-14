Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly’s Nikita Kuzmin makes plea with viewers as Amber Davies faces ‘hate’

Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin delivers emotional message to Amber Davies
  • Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin delivered an emotional message of support to his dance partner, Amber Davies, after she faced significant online hate.
  • Davies received backlash from viewers for securing a place in the semi-final of the competition.
  • Following their top-scoring performance to RAYE's 'Fly Me to the Moon', Kuzmin praised Davies for her resilience, noting she came to training with a smile despite the negativity.
  • Kuzmin urged viewers to 'be kind', stating that it 'costs nothing' and Davies did not deserve the hate she was receiving.
  • Earlier in the week, Davies, a former Love Islander, had acknowledged the impact of the online criticism, reminding fans she was a 'quick replacement' and doing her best.
