Strictly’s Katya Jones reveals the text Lewis Cope sent her before every show

The sweet message Strictly's Lewis Cope would send Katya Jones before every performance
  • Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has revealed the sweet pre-performance message she would always receive from her partner Lewis Cope.
  • Speaking on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, Jones shared that Cope would text her at 6 am every Saturday.
  • She admitted that the message, “Morning mush, let's do it, we've got this”, was her “favourite part” of this year’s show.
  • “Then, I knew we've got it, he's going to deliver", the dancer added.
  • The couple were eliminated from the BBC show on the weekend, with four couples now remaining for the semi-finals.
