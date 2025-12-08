Strictly’s Katya Jones reveals the text Lewis Cope sent her before every show
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has revealed the sweet pre-performance message she would always receive from her partner Lewis Cope.
- Speaking on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, Jones shared that Cope would text her at 6 am every Saturday.
- She admitted that the message, “Morning mush, let's do it, we've got this”, was her “favourite part” of this year’s show.
- “Then, I knew we've got it, he's going to deliver", the dancer added.
- The couple were eliminated from the BBC show on the weekend, with four couples now remaining for the semi-finals.