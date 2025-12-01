Strictly judges split over latest elimination from BBC series
- Alex Kingston has become the 10th celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after losing the dance-off.
- The ER and Doctor Who star competed against EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal, who survived the bottom two for the fifth time this series.
- Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse voted to save Sopal, while Anton du Beke was the only judge to save Kingston.
- Kingston expressed pride in her journey, stating she never imagined lasting so long and loved the process.
- Her departure means she misses out on next week's quarter-finals, Musicals Week, which will feature the remaining five contestants.