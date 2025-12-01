Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly judges split over latest elimination from BBC series

Alex Kingston emotional as she and partner Johannes Radebe eliminated from Strictly
  • Alex Kingston has become the 10th celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after losing the dance-off.
  • The ER and Doctor Who star competed against EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal, who survived the bottom two for the fifth time this series.
  • Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse voted to save Sopal, while Anton du Beke was the only judge to save Kingston.
  • Kingston expressed pride in her journey, stating she never imagined lasting so long and loved the process.
  • Her departure means she misses out on next week's quarter-finals, Musicals Week, which will feature the remaining five contestants.
