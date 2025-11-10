Harry Aikines-Aryeetey issues emotional message after Strictly exit
- Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, known as Nitro from Gladiators, was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.
- Speaking on It Takes Two, the Olympian fought back tears as he reflected on his journey.
- He delivered an emotional thank-you message to the BBC show's crew, praising them for their support.
- Aikines-Aryeetey and his professional partner Karen Hauer exited the competition after losing a dance-off.
- They were defeated by Drag Race UK runner-up La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec in Sunday night's dance-off.