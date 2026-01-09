Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly star opens up on cancer diagnosis as she reveals outcome could have been very different

Strictly star opens up on cancer diagnosis whilst making plea to 'trust your gut' on health worries
  • Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Punam Krishan has shared an update on her cancer diagnosis, urging people to "trust their instincts" regarding health concerns.
  • Dr Krishan, who featured on the show in 2024, announced her diagnosis via Instagram on Tuesday (6 January), revealing she had been in "very dark places" since August.
  • Appearing on BBC Morning Live on Friday (9 January), the 42-year-old recounted her health prior to diagnosis, stating she had a feeling "something wasn't right" and listened to it.
  • She stressed that if she had not sought advice when she did, her diagnosis "could have been a different picture", highlighting the importance of early action.
  • Dr Krishan has since completed her treatment, reinforcing her message about the significance of trusting one's own health instincts.
