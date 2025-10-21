Dianne Buswell denies ‘set-up’ claims over Strictly partner’s injury
- Dianne Buswell has denied claims that her celebrity partner, Stefan Dennis, withdrew from Strictly Come Dancing to accommodate her pregnancy.
- Neighbours actor Dennis exited the competition due to a serious calf injury, having previously missed an episode because of vertigo.
- Buswell said she has ample energy and urged fans to cease speculating that the withdrawal was a pre-planned “set-up”.
- She said that she is capable and feeling well, and that she and Dennis would not fabricate an illness.
- Dennis expressed his devastation at having to leave the competition, particularly after recently gaining confidence in his dancing.