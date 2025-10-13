Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pregnant Strictly dancer thanks fans for support after denying health issue claims

Stefan Davies and Dianne Buswell share Strictly update after missing live show through illness
  • Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stefan Dennis and his professional partner Dianne Buswell confirmed their return to the show next weekend after Dennis missed the previous live show due to illness.
  • In a pre-recorded message on It Takes Two, Dennis thanked viewers for their support and announced they would be performing the Charleston.
  • Buswell denied online conspiracy theories suggesting she was the one who was ill, clarifying that Dennis was sick and she is “fine” and “very capable” despite being pregnant.
  • She stated that they would not lie about sickness and that provisions are in place for professionals who become unwell or injured.
  • The pair's return follows Dennis's automatic transfer to the next week's show under Strictly rules, while television presenter Ross King was eliminated from the competition this weekend.
