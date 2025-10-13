Pregnant Strictly dancer thanks fans for support after denying health issue claims
- Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stefan Dennis and his professional partner Dianne Buswell confirmed their return to the show next weekend after Dennis missed the previous live show due to illness.
- In a pre-recorded message on It Takes Two, Dennis thanked viewers for their support and announced they would be performing the Charleston.
- Buswell denied online conspiracy theories suggesting she was the one who was ill, clarifying that Dennis was sick and she is “fine” and “very capable” despite being pregnant.
- She stated that they would not lie about sickness and that provisions are in place for professionals who become unwell or injured.
- The pair's return follows Dennis's automatic transfer to the next week's show under Strictly rules, while television presenter Ross King was eliminated from the competition this weekend.