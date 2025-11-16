Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing star eliminated from show on her birthday

Vicky Pattison dances on Strictly's 'Icons Week'
Vicky Pattison dances on Strictly's 'Icons Week' (BBC)
  • Vicky Pattison and her professional partner Kai Widdrington have become the seventh couple to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.
  • They faced EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon in the dance-off, performing their jive to 'Sound of the Underground'.
  • The judges unanimously decided to save Sopal and Caillon, who have now survived three dance-offs in the series.
  • Pattison admitted her nerves got the better of her this week, despite having topped the leaderboard with a near-perfect score the previous week.
  • She expressed gratitude for her experience on the show and praised Widdrington, stating she felt like she had won just by having him as her partner.
