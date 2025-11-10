Sixth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing
- Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, also known as Nitro from Gladiators, became the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
- He and his professional partner Karen Hauer were voted out by all four judges after a dance-off against RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec.
- Aikines-Aryeetey described his time on Strictly as a dream come true and a “celebration”, thanking Hauer for the opportunity to shine.
- Fellow contestant Alex Kingston tearfully explained that her “numerically dyslexic” condition made performing a lyric-free paso doble particularly challenging.
- The competition continues on 15 November at 6.25pm, with Balvinder Sopal securing her place after a Bhangra-inspired Couple’s Choice routine.