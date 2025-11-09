Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing cast’s pre-show ritual revealed

Strictly's George And Alexis Reveal Pre-show Ritual With Iconic Song
  • Strictly Come Dancing stars George Clarke and Alexis Warr have revealed the cast's pre-show ritual.
  • They shared that Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” is played backstage before the show’s theme tune.
  • This happens as the stars and dancers are lining up, creating an energetic atmosphere.
  • Alexis Warr described the cast singing and clapping, getting “crazy in our costumes” before the show begins.
  • The pair also joked about the possibility of a mashup between “Sweet Caroline” and the theme tune for a future finale.
In full

