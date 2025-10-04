Strictly star reveals secret condition impacting her dance performance
- Karen Carney, a former England footballer and ITV presenter, has revealed a curved spine condition is impacting her performance on Strictly Come Dancing.
- The 38-year-old stated her curved spine makes it challenging to achieve the open posture required for ballroom dances, particularly affecting her recent Tango.
- She and her professional partner Carlos Gu scored 20 points for their Tango, with judges commenting on her “closed in” posture and wide frame.
- Some viewers expressed concerns on social media that the judges' remarks regarding her posture were ableist.
- Carney, who uses a posture aid, acknowledged the physical challenge but stated she is used to constructive criticism from her football career and always tries her hardest.