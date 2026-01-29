Richard Osman addresses new Strictly Come Dancing hosts rumours
- Richard Osman has provided an update on the search for new Strictly Come Dancing hosts, following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
- On his podcast The Rest is Entertainment, Osman dismissed rumours that Alan Carr and Amanda Holden were offered and subsequently turned down the presenting roles, stating the job was "never offered" to them.
- The former TV production creative director clarified that no one has yet been offered the hosting position, but an offer is anticipated within the next month.
- He suggested that the new host should be someone who genuinely loves the show and has potentially been involved with it previously.
- Zoe Ball and Oti Mabuse, both with past connections to Strictly, are among the names being speculated as potential replacements, alongside others like Paddy McGuinness and Stacey Dooley.
