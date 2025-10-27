Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kevin Clifton says Stacey Dooley would be ‘amazing’ Strictly host

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly thank Strictly Come Dancing fans for 'beautiful' messages after exit
  • Professional dancer Kevin Clifton says his girlfriend, Stacey Dooley, would be an "amazing" host for Strictly Come Dancing.
  • His comments followed the announcement that current hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are leaving the show at the end of the current series.
  • Daly and Winkleman, who have co-hosted the main show since 2014, will make their final appearance together in the Christmas Day festive special.
  • Daly has presented Strictly Come Dancing since its launch in 2004, with Winkleman joining her on the main show in 2014 after Sir Bruce Forsyth stepped down.
  • Clifton and Dooley met and won the series in 2018 and now consider themselves "super fans" of the programme.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in