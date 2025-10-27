Kevin Clifton says Stacey Dooley would be ‘amazing’ Strictly host
- Professional dancer Kevin Clifton says his girlfriend, Stacey Dooley, would be an "amazing" host for Strictly Come Dancing.
- His comments followed the announcement that current hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are leaving the show at the end of the current series.
- Daly and Winkleman, who have co-hosted the main show since 2014, will make their final appearance together in the Christmas Day festive special.
- Daly has presented Strictly Come Dancing since its launch in 2004, with Winkleman joining her on the main show in 2014 after Sir Bruce Forsyth stepped down.
- Clifton and Dooley met and won the series in 2018 and now consider themselves "super fans" of the programme.