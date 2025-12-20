Mr & Mrs: Strictly Come Dancing finalists edition
- Strictly Come Dancing finalists Karen Carney and Carlos Gu, Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, and George Clarke and Alexis Warr were put to the test by The Independent on how well they know their dance partner.
- The couples were asked about their training habits, competitiveness, and singing ability.
- Questions included who snacks the most during rehearsal and who wants to win Strictly the most.
- The three remaining couples are set to compete for the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing crown on Friday, December 20.
- The live show will also be the last for longtime hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as they prepare to bid farewell to the competition.