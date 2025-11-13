Popular presenter addresses Strictly Come Dancing rumours
- Dermot O’Leary has addressed speculation regarding him taking over as a new host for Strictly Come Dancing.
- The rumours emerged after current hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announced their departure last month.
- Appearing on Virgin Media Television’s The Six O'Clock Show, O’Leary denied being poached by BBC bosses.
- He humorously remarked that Simon Cowell "would not allow that," referencing his previous role on The X Factor.
- O'Leary's statement clarifies that he will not be joining the popular BBC dancing competition as a host.