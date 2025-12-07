Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Here’s the latest celebrity voted off Strictly before the semi-finals

Strictly star breaks down in tears when praised after ‘demoralising’ experience
  • Actor Lewis Cope was eliminated from BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing during Sunday night’s results show.
  • Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones found themselves in the bottom two, facing Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin.
  • The judging panel chose to save Davies and Kuzmin, who had previously topped the leaderboard, securing their place in the semi-finals.
  • Following his departure, Cope expressed that his 11 weeks on the show were “more than I could have ever wished for” and a life-long memory.
  • Katya Jones praised Cope as one of the best male celebrities the show has seen, highlighting his kind, humble, and genuine nature.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in