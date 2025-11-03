Strictly professional Amy Dowden to undergo second cancer operation this week
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has announced she is scheduled to undergo another mastectomy this week.
- The dancer clarified that the upcoming surgery is not to treat a new cancer diagnosis.
- Dowden's medical team is confident that, all going well, she can expect a straightforward recovery.
- She expressed her hope to rejoin her Strictly family once healed, but will watch and cheer them on from home in the meantime.
- Dowden previously had a mastectomy and chemotherapy in 2023 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, which prevented her from competing in that year's series.