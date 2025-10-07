Strictly’s Chris Robshaw opens up about being ‘laughed at’ while dancing
- Chris Robshaw and his partner Nadiya Bychkova successfully survived the first dance-off on Strictly Come Dancing 2025.
- Appearing on It Takes Two, Robshaw described the experience as "emotional" and admitted he was previously "laughed at a little" on the dancefloor.
- The former rugby player, who retired in 2022, revealed that the competition has "reignited that competitive energy and spirit" within him.
- Nadiya Bychkova expressed her belief that the pair performed "really well" during Saturday's show.
