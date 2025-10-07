Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly’s Chris Robshaw opens up about being ‘laughed at’ while dancing

Video Player Placeholder
Strictly's Chris Robshaw recalls being 'laughed at on the dance floor' in 'tough' admission
  • Chris Robshaw and his partner Nadiya Bychkova successfully survived the first dance-off on Strictly Come Dancing 2025.
  • Appearing on It Takes Two, Robshaw described the experience as "emotional" and admitted he was previously "laughed at a little" on the dancefloor.
  • The former rugby player, who retired in 2022, revealed that the competition has "reignited that competitive energy and spirit" within him.
  • Nadiya Bychkova expressed her belief that the pair performed "really well" during Saturday's show.
  • Watch the video in full above.
