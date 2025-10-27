Arlene Phillips tips huge star to be Strictly’s new host
- Arlene Phillips, a former Strictly Come Dancing judge, suggested potential new hosts for the show during an appearance on Loose Women on Monday.
- Her recommendations follow the announcement that current hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be leaving the programme.
- Phillips proposed Hannah Waddingham as a replacement, describing the Ted Lasso actor as "fun" and "super smart" and someone who would easily adapt to the role.
- For the second host, Phillips suggested West End star Layton Williams, who competed in the 2024 series.
- Phillips said the second host would need to be someone "kind of ditzy, warm, and the heart of the show".