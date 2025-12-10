Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly star opens up on ‘upsetting’ comments after Lewis Cope elimination

Strictly's Amber Davies Breaks Silence On Lewis Cope Elimination Backlash
  • Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies has addressed the online backlash she received following Lewis Cope’s elimination.
  • Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin were saved by the judges after being in the bottom two with Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope.
  • The decision sparked significant public criticism, with one fan labelling it the “biggest robbery in Strictly history”.
  • Appearing on It Takes Two, Davies stated she is trying to develop “thick skin” but found the week particularly challenging.
  • She also reminded viewers that she was a “quick replacement” and is simply “doing her best” in the competition.
