Strictly star opens up on ‘upsetting’ comments after Lewis Cope elimination
- Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies has addressed the online backlash she received following Lewis Cope’s elimination.
- Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin were saved by the judges after being in the bottom two with Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope.
- The decision sparked significant public criticism, with one fan labelling it the “biggest robbery in Strictly history”.
- Appearing on It Takes Two, Davies stated she is trying to develop “thick skin” but found the week particularly challenging.
- She also reminded viewers that she was a “quick replacement” and is simply “doing her best” in the competition.