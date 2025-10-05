Surprise contestant tops Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in week two
- Former Love Island winner Amber Davies topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in week two, scoring 29 for her samba with partner Nikita Kuzmin, bringing her total to 56.
- Davies replaced fellow Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, who was forced to withdraw from the competition after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals.
- ITV reporter Ross King and professional Jowita Przystal, along with former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden, were among the lowest scorers, putting them at risk of elimination.
- Judges praised Davies' "amazing body rhythm," with Craig Revel Horwood stating he "loved, loved, loved" her performance.
- The first elimination of the series will be revealed during the results show on Sunday at 7.15pm, with Motsi Mabuse holding the casting vote.