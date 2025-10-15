Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrated West End star to perform on Strictly Come Dancing

Rachel Zegler performing in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita
Rachel Zegler performing in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita (Getty Images)
  • Rachel Zegler is confirmed to perform on Strictly Come Dancing, marking her first UK television performance.
  • The Hollywood star will sing a song from her acclaimed West End run as Eva Perón in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita.
  • Her performance is scheduled to air during the Strictly results show on 26 October, as part of the programme's Icons Week.
  • Zegler recently concluded her highly praised role in Evita at the London Palladium, where she received rave reviews.
  • Known for her breakout role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Zegler has also starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

