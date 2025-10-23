Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things series finale to be released in theaters

Stranger Things season 5 date announcement
  • The final episode of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things is scheduled to air on New Year's Eve.
  • For the first time, a Netflix series episode will also be released in over 350 cinemas, starting from December 31 and continuing into 2026.
  • Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer expressed enthusiasm for the cinema release, emphasizing the improved sound and picture quality and the communal viewing experience for fans.
  • Season five will comprise eight episodes, with Volume one launching on November 26, Volume two on Christmas Day, and the finale on New Year's Eve.
  • The Duffer Brothers confirmed that fan-favorite character Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, will not be returning for the final season, despite previous speculation.
