Stranger Things series finale to be released in theaters
- The final episode of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things is scheduled to air on New Year's Eve.
- For the first time, a Netflix series episode will also be released in over 350 cinemas, starting from December 31 and continuing into 2026.
- Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer expressed enthusiasm for the cinema release, emphasizing the improved sound and picture quality and the communal viewing experience for fans.
- Season five will comprise eight episodes, with Volume one launching on November 26, Volume two on Christmas Day, and the finale on New Year's Eve.
- The Duffer Brothers confirmed that fan-favorite character Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, will not be returning for the final season, despite previous speculation.