Stranger Things fans complain as character takes focus in final season

Stranger Things star makes surprise appearance at The First Shadow on Broadway
  • Fans of Stranger Things have voiced complaints regarding the increased screen time given to Holly Wheeler in the final season's second part, now streaming on Netflix.
  • Many viewers expressed frustration that Holly, portrayed by Nell Fisher, is receiving significant focus while original main cast members are getting reduced appearances.
  • Complaints on platforms like X and Reddit suggest that the expanded role for Holly feels disproportionate to her previous presence and may be detracting from core character arcs.
  • Some fans theorise that Holly's sudden prominence could be a strategy by Netflix to lay the groundwork for a potential spin-off series centred on her character.
  • However, director Shawn Levy said that Holly's increased involvement is purely story-driven, aiming to explore themes of childhood and the “superpower of innocence”.
