Netflix show breaks viewership records with final season

Stranger Things Season Five - trailer
  • Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 achieved Netflix's largest premiere week for an English-language series.
  • The show amassed 59.6 million views, surpassing the previous record held by Wednesday season 1.
  • It secured the top spot on Netflix's English TV list and ranked in the top 10 in all 93 countries tracked, reaching number one in 90.
  • Stranger Things’ first four seasons have now garnered over 1.2 billion combined views since their premiere, according to Netflix.
  • The final three episodes of season 5 are scheduled for release on Christmas Day, with the two-hour finale arriving on New Year's Eve.
