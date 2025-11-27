Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The ‘wild’ Stranger Things cliffhanger that has left viewers excited for remaining episodes

Watch Stranger Things cast rap series recap
  • Viewers of Stranger Things are reacting to the ending of season five, volume one, episode four, calling it a "mad" and "wild" cliffhanger.
  • The episode concludes with Will Byers temporarily gaining powers, enabling him to control Demogorgons.
  • This development includes a visual callback to Eleven's powers and an emotional moment for Will, who channels his self-worth to manifest the abilities.
  • Actor Noah Schnapp expressed his excitement about the twist, while the Duffer brothers clarified that Will's powers are channelled from Vecna rather than being innate.
  • The next batch of Stranger Things season five episodes is scheduled for release on Boxing Day, with the final episode dropping on New Year's Day.
