Stranger Things finale divides fans as show ends after nearly a decade

'Stranger Things' breaks Netflix viewership record
  • Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things has concluded after nearly a decade, with its final episode, 'Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up', debuting on New Year's Day in the UK.
  • The finale depicted the Hawkins heroes defeating Vecna, with Joyce beheading him and Hopper and Murray rigging bombs on the interdimensional bridge to the Upside Down.
  • Eleven seemingly sacrificed herself in the nether world, but a subsequent time jump to 1989 and Mike's claim suggest she faked her death, leaving her ultimate fate ambiguous according to co-creator Ross Duffer.
  • The ending has drawn wildly polarised reactions from fans, with many criticising Vecna's early defeat and the extensive epilogue.
  • Conversely, some viewers expressed satisfaction with the conclusion, despite widespread complaints on social media platforms.
