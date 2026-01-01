Stranger Things finale divides fans as show ends after nearly a decade
- Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things has concluded after nearly a decade, with its final episode, 'Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up', debuting on New Year's Day in the UK.
- The finale depicted the Hawkins heroes defeating Vecna, with Joyce beheading him and Hopper and Murray rigging bombs on the interdimensional bridge to the Upside Down.
- Eleven seemingly sacrificed herself in the nether world, but a subsequent time jump to 1989 and Mike's claim suggest she faked her death, leaving her ultimate fate ambiguous according to co-creator Ross Duffer.
- The ending has drawn wildly polarised reactions from fans, with many criticising Vecna's early defeat and the extensive epilogue.
- Conversely, some viewers expressed satisfaction with the conclusion, despite widespread complaints on social media platforms.