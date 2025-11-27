How many episodes are there in Stranger Things season 5?
- Netflix’s fifth and final season of Stranger Things has finally been released after three years of waiting.
- The season takes place in the fall of 1987, with the characters uniting to find and kill Vecna while the government quarantines Hawkins and hunts for Eleven.
- The final season will see the return of cast members, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and others.
- Volume one, consisting of four episodes, is currently available while Volume two, with three episodes, will be released on Christmas Day; and the finale, titled “The Rightside Up,” will be shared on New Year’s Eve.
- The final season has received largely positive reviews but criticisms include a perceived "Marvelisation" leading to protracted fights and lengthy episodes, alongside an over-reliance on the Upside Down, which some feel diminishes the show's original light and shade.