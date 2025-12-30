Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things fans triggered as coming-out scene sparks show’s lowest rating

Stranger Things Season Five Teaser
  • Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 has been review-bombed, leading to its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes plummeting to a series low of 56 per cent.
  • The episode 'The Bridge' is currently the lowest-rated of the entire series on IMDb, scoring 5.4 and receiving an unusually high volume of user ratings.
  • A significant portion of the backlash stems from a scene in 'The Bridge' where Will Byers comes out as gay, which some viewers, including Elon Musk, criticised as 'unnecessary' or 'woke'.
  • Further criticisms from fans include poor writing, an excessive number of plot threads, and the perceived sidelining of the show's lead characters.
  • The final episode of Stranger Things is scheduled to be released on Netflix and in cinemas on 31 December.
