Stranger Things creator shuts down hope of star’s return in season 5

Duffer Brothers confirm Joseph Quinn's Stranger Things future for its final season
  • It has been officially confirmed that Eddie Munson will not return for the fifth season of Stranger Things.
  • Series co-creator Matt Duffer said in an interview that the character, played by Joseph Quinn, is “dead” and “fully under that ground.”
  • Fans had widely speculated about Munson's potential comeback ever since his death in the season four finale.
  • Quinn had previously teased a possible return in interviews, despite the character's demise.
  • Duffer said Quinn’s busy schedule would have made it impossible for him to join the final season, which will air in three parts starting in November.
