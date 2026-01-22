Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Charlie Heaton teaches Jimmy Fallon how to run like Jonathan Byers

Charlie Heaton shows Jimmy how to run like Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things
  • Charlie Heaton, star of Stranger Things, has addressed the internet's obsession with his character Jonathan Byers' unusual running style.
  • Appearing on The Tonight Show, Heaton clarified to Jimmy Fallon that the distinctive run was an 'acting run' and a 'total character choice'.
  • Heaton explicitly stated that he does not run in that manner in real life.
  • Clips of Jonathan Byers' running had previously gone viral after the last season of Stranger Things concluded on Netflix.
  • Heaton provided a live demonstration of the awkward jog for the audience, inviting host Jimmy Fallon to participate.
