Charlie Heaton teaches Jimmy Fallon how to run like Jonathan Byers
- Charlie Heaton, star of Stranger Things, has addressed the internet's obsession with his character Jonathan Byers' unusual running style.
- Appearing on The Tonight Show, Heaton clarified to Jimmy Fallon that the distinctive run was an 'acting run' and a 'total character choice'.
- Heaton explicitly stated that he does not run in that manner in real life.
- Clips of Jonathan Byers' running had previously gone viral after the last season of Stranger Things concluded on Netflix.
- Heaton provided a live demonstration of the awkward jog for the audience, inviting host Jimmy Fallon to participate.