Stranger Things quietly fixes season 5 blunder after fan alert
- Editors of Stranger Things quietly fixed a historical inaccuracy in the new season five episodes after fans noticed it.
- Viewers pointed out that Holly Wheeler was wearing an Under Armour shirt in episode seven, despite the scene being set in 1987, and the brand not existing until 1996.
- The sportswear logo was edited out of the episodes within a week of fans' complaints.
- Fans reacted on social media, joking about the anachronism and noting the swift correction by the show's creators.
- This editing error is reminiscent of similar gaffes in other popular TV shows, such as a Starbucks cup appearing in Game of Thrones.