Stranger Things creators explain confusing breakup scene

Stranger Things Season Five - trailer
  • Fans of Stranger Things were left confused by a scene in the latest episodes involving characters Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers.
  • The scene, which featured Jonathan asking Nancy "will you not marry me?”, was widely misinterpreted by viewers.
  • Series creators, the Duffer Brothers, clarified that the moment was indeed intended to signify the breakup of Nancy and Jonathan's relationship.
  • They explained the decision stemmed from a desire for Nancy to be independent and find herself.
  • The Duffer Brothers also addressed criticism about the lack of main character deaths, stating they avoid shock value and consider the repercussions for other characters.
