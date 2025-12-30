Stranger Things finale trailer has fans worried about main character
- Stranger Things is set to conclude its five-season run with a two-hour-plus series finale airing on Wednesday.
- The recently released trailer has led to fan speculation regarding the potential death of a main character, particularly after an emotional monologue from Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and a scene depicting a distraught Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo).
- Viewers have theorized about Vecna's presence behind Hopper in one shot, while Dustin's crying has been interpreted by many as a sign of a significant character's demise.
- The fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi fantasy hit has garnered criticism for its writing and plot holes, contributing to lower audience scores.
- The season also sparked controversy over Will Byers' coming-out scene, which some, including Elon Musk, criticized as "unnecessary" and "forced.”