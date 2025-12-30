Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things finale trailer has fans worried about main character

Spoiler Alert: Noah Schnapp Breaks Down Will Byers’ Coming Out Scene in ‘Stranger Things’ - 'It Just Felt So Real'
  • Stranger Things is set to conclude its five-season run with a two-hour-plus series finale airing on Wednesday.
  • The recently released trailer has led to fan speculation regarding the potential death of a main character, particularly after an emotional monologue from Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and a scene depicting a distraught Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo).
  • Viewers have theorized about Vecna's presence behind Hopper in one shot, while Dustin's crying has been interpreted by many as a sign of a significant character's demise.
  • The fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi fantasy hit has garnered criticism for its writing and plot holes, contributing to lower audience scores.
  • The season also sparked controversy over Will Byers' coming-out scene, which some, including Elon Musk, criticized as "unnecessary" and "forced.”
