Stranger Things creators explain why they have avoided a familiar TV show trait
- The Duffer brothers, creators of Stranger Things, have addressed criticisms about their reluctance to kill off main characters in the Netflix series.
- Speaking to The Independent, they explained that they avoid killing characters for shock value, instead considering the repercussions for other characters and the show's overall tone.
- Chief Jim Hopper and Max were revealed to be the main characters who came closest to being killed off in previous seasons.
- The creators decided against killing Max, stating it would have undermined her character's growth and felt 'mean'.
- They noted that Stranger Things is a coming-of-age story, differentiating it from shows like Game of Thrones, with the final season set to begin airing on 27 November.