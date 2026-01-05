Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TV star opens up on rare health disorder causing muscle weakness

Steven W Bailey
Steven W Bailey (Netflix)
  • Grey's Anatomy actor Steven W Bailey has publicly revealed his diagnosis with a rare neuromuscular disorder called Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome (CMS).
  • Bailey shared an 'open letter' on X, explaining that he had kept the condition private for years due to career caution and diagnostic uncertainty.
  • CMS is a genetic disorder causing muscle weakness, particularly with physical activity, affecting muscles used for movement, speaking, and breathing.
  • The actor stated that his hands, arms, and legs tire quickly, and walking has become increasingly difficult, leading him to use a powered wheelchair more often.
  • Bailey expressed his intention to embrace his condition professionally, looking forward to portraying characters who use a wheelchair to promote greater representation in film and television.
