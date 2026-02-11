Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Steve Burton says he’s leaving General Hospital but only for a few months

The actor is best known for his portrayal of Jason Morgan on the long-running American soap opera
The actor is best known for his portrayal of Jason Morgan on the long-running American soap opera (Getty Images)
  • General Hospital star Steve Burton has announced he’s taking a break from the beloved soap opera.
  • Burton took to Instagram Tuesday, telling fans he’s newly married and wants to spend time with his family.
  • “Hey everyone, I wanted to share that I’ll be taking a short break from @generalhospitalabc,” he wrote in his post. “I’m newly married and looking forward to spending some quality time with my family.”
  • It’s unclear exactly when he’ll be back on air as he said, “I’m grateful for all the support and will be back this summer.”
  • Burton got married to chef and content creator Michelle Lundstrom in Laguna Beach on May 17, People reports.

