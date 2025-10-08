Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iconic English actor reveals why his Star Wars audition did not ‘go well’

Winstone read for the role of Natalie Portman’s on-screen father in the 2005 prequel ‘Episode III — Revenge of the Sith’
Winstone read for the role of Natalie Portman’s on-screen father in the 2005 prequel ‘Episode III — Revenge of the Sith’ (Getty)
  • Ray Winstone disclosed that he once had a disastrous audition for a role in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.
  • The British actor admitted he was intoxicated during his meeting with director George Lucas, having been out all night prior to the audition.
  • Winstone recalled taking umbrage at Lucas's constant yawning and the indirect way he was informed he was unsuitable for the part.
  • The role of Ruwee Naberrie, Natalie Portman's on-screen father, ultimately went to Australian actor Graeme Blundell.
  • Despite the failed audition, Winstone later collaborated with Lucas on 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' and stated he has no regrets, finding extensive 'bluescreen work' unappealing.
