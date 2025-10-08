Iconic English actor reveals why his Star Wars audition did not ‘go well’
- Ray Winstone disclosed that he once had a disastrous audition for a role in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.
- The British actor admitted he was intoxicated during his meeting with director George Lucas, having been out all night prior to the audition.
- Winstone recalled taking umbrage at Lucas's constant yawning and the indirect way he was informed he was unsuitable for the part.
- The role of Ruwee Naberrie, Natalie Portman's on-screen father, ultimately went to Australian actor Graeme Blundell.
- Despite the failed audition, Winstone later collaborated with Lucas on 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' and stated he has no regrets, finding extensive 'bluescreen work' unappealing.