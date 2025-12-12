Veteran comedian dies months before 100th birthday
- Veteran Scottish actor and comedian Stanley Baxter has died at the age of 99, just months before his 100th birthday, his friend and biographer Brian Beacom confirmed.
- Baxter was celebrated for his pioneering satire, master impressions of figures like the Pope and the Queen, and elaborate drag performances in his popular television shows.
- His extensive career included early child acting, breakthrough TV programmes such as 'On The Bright Side' and 'The Stanley Baxter Show', and iconic routines like 'Parliamo Glasgow'.
- Despite high production costs leading to the early termination of some TV contracts, he continued to work across theatre, film, radio, and voice acting, earning numerous accolades including a Bafta Scotland award.
- In a 2020 co-written biography revealed he was gay and had informed his wife before their 46-year marriage, though he stated he 'never wanted to be gay'.