Spice Girls singer hints that a reunion could be very close
- Melanie Chisholm, known as Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, revealed that the Spice Girls are closer to a reunion now than they have been in a "very long time".
- Her comments come amid mounting speculation, particularly as this year marks the 30th anniversary of their iconic hit single, ‘Wannabe’.
- Appearing on Heart Breakfast, Chisholm expressed her optimism for a potential return to the stage, stating she is "always keeping my fingers crossed".
- Recent excitement was fuelled by a photograph of four Spice Girls – Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell-Horner – celebrating Bunton's 50th birthday, though Melanie Brown was absent.
- The group has a history of reuniting for significant events, including the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony and their 2019 "Spice World" tour, which notably did not feature Victoria Beckham.
