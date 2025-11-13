Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

South Park gives fans ‘nightmares’ with new Trump and JD Vance scene

South Park roasts Trump over White House renovation
  • South Park viewers reported feeling "traumatised" by a recent episode featuring a homoerotic encounter between Donald Trump and JD Vance.
  • The satirical animated series depicted the president and vice president in a hot tub at the White House, leading to widespread fan reactions.
  • Many viewers predicted a strong response from the administration, with some taking to social media to express their shock and discomfort.
  • Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have a history of mocking Trump and Vance, including a previous episode involving baby oil and Satan.
  • Parker and Stone explained their motivation, stating they are drawn to taboo subjects and aim their satire at extremists from all political viewpoints.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in