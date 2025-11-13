South Park gives fans ‘nightmares’ with new Trump and JD Vance scene
- South Park viewers reported feeling "traumatised" by a recent episode featuring a homoerotic encounter between Donald Trump and JD Vance.
- The satirical animated series depicted the president and vice president in a hot tub at the White House, leading to widespread fan reactions.
- Many viewers predicted a strong response from the administration, with some taking to social media to express their shock and discomfort.
- Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have a history of mocking Trump and Vance, including a previous episode involving baby oil and Satan.
- Parker and Stone explained their motivation, stating they are drawn to taboo subjects and aim their satire at extremists from all political viewpoints.