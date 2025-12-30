Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

South Park writer trolls Trump over name on Kennedy Center building

Trump caught on hot mic complaining about Nobel Peace Prize
  • South Park writer Toby Morton purchased the domain names TrumpKennedyCenter.org and TrumpKennedyCenter.com in August, anticipating the president's move to rename the Kennedy Center.
  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the performing arts centre would be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center following a board vote, a decision facing legal challenges.
  • The renaming has sparked public protests and prompted several artists, including The Cookers and Chuck Redd, to withdraw from scheduled performances.
  • Morton is using the purchased websites for satirical purposes, creating content that parodies the proposed name change and includes controversial references.
  • Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, expressed gratitude for Morton's actions, while Kennedy Center head Richard Grenell threatened a $1 million lawsuit against one protesting artist.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in