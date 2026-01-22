Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sophie Turner reveals new Lara Croft won’t be ‘sex bombshell’

First Look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
  • Sophie Turner is set to star as Lara Croft in Amazon Prime Video's new live-action Tomb Raider series, aiming to portray the character's capabilities rather than her physical appearance.
  • Turner stated her version of Croft will not be a “sex bombshell”, instead focusing on her unashamedly capable and resourceful nature.
  • The series, which will serve as an origin story for the British archaeologist, is created and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Jonathan Van Tulleken.
  • The cast also includes Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis, Celia Imrie as Francine, and Jason Isaacs as Croft's uncle, Atlas DeMornay.
  • Turner underwent a year-long, intensive training regime, working eight hours a day, five days a week, to prepare for the physically demanding role.
