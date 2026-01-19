Sophie Turner struck down with physical condition while filming Lara Croft role
- Sophie Turner revealed she developed a "perpetual back problem" during a year of intense physical training for her role as Lara Croft.
- The Game of Thrones star underwent eight hours of training a day, five days a week, since February of last year, having never worked out before.
- Amazon confirmed Turner's casting as Lara Croft in September last year for a new live-action series, a remake of the 2000s films.
- The series, spearheaded by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, also features Sigourney Weaver, Celia Imrie, and Jason Isaacs in key roles.
- Turner expressed excitement about playing a character who "throws a punch" after her Game of Thrones role often involved her character being "beat up."